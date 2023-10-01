BBNaija: Mercy Eke Fumes As Pere Kneel Down To Apologise To Doyin

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Mercy Eke on Sunday fumed at her recent love interest, Pere for kneeling down to apologize to the evicted housemate, Doyin.

The housemates had an independence day celebration party and the event was attended by other evicted housemates.

It would be recalled hat Pere and Doyin had a feud before Doyin was evicted from the show, but they found each other again at the party, as they tried to settle their dispute.

As Doyin and Pere sighted each other, a little drama followed.

READ ALSO:

Doyin had jokingly given Pere the middle finger and Pere who was standing a distance away from her laughed at this while simultaneously going down on his knees.

Many have interpreted this as an apology for the row they had month ago during which Pere had punched through a wall.

This hadn’t sat well with Mercy Eke and she has voiced her displeasure at what he did.

Watch videos below:

https://x.com/billionair14237/status/1708300955756990648?s=46