Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Maria Chike Benjamin, has finally addressed allegations that labelled her a home wrecker during a recent podcast interview with Chude Jideonwo.

Maria, who is married to Kelvin Anene, a married man, clarified that she didn’t know he was married when they started dating, insisting that the narrative about her has been misrepresented.

Maria stated, “I wasn’t aware that he was married when we started dating.” She added that she does not feel obligated to explain her private life to the public.

“I don’t owe people my personal life. I am not a saint, and I’m nobody’s role model because I’m for me. Whoever loves me can then decide to follow my steps,” she said.

The former housemate also firmly denied claims that she broke up a home. “I am going to stand by this, and this is the gospel truth.

“I didn’t destroy any marriage. I have never and would never do that. I am also a woman, and I know how it feels when a man is having an affair,” she added.