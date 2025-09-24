BBNaija: Lucy Edet Unveils Baby Bump

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Lucy Edet, has revealed that she is expecting her first child as she proudly unveiled her baby bump in an Instagram post.
The reality TV star shared a video of herself dancing and cradling her bump, describing her pregnancy as “One of the most interesting journeys” she has embarked on, calling it “a ball and a rollercoaster.”
Lucy, who rose to fame in BBNaija Season 5 for her exceptional cooking skills, also teased fans with promises of “too much content” in the coming months.
Her announcement sparked excitement among fans, who flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages and warm wishes.
