BBNaija: Liquorose Speaks On Relationship With Saga

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 housemate, Liquorose, has addressed the dating rumours between herself and her colleague, Saga, during her birthday get-together dinner.

New Telegraph reports that Liquorose and Saga have sparked dating rumours after the duo was seen in a series of short video content playing a couple.

Following the video, many assumed they had a romantic relationship due to their sudden closeness.

However, speaking during the event, Liquorose disclosed that being in a romantic relationship with Saga had never been an option because they are past beyond friendship and gossip partner.

She added, “People ask me why I don’t date Saga, and I’m like, have you seen us? That’s my gossip partner!

“Once I leave here, I’m texting Saga, and we’re going to laugh about this.”

She went on to describe their friendship as one that has gone beyond the possibility of romance.

She added, “I can’t date Saga. I can’t marry Saga. Not because he’s not attractive, but because we’ve gone beyond that.

“Saga is a very special person to me—he’s a friend, a brother, my partner in crime, 100%.”

