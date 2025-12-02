Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star and Nollywood actress, Roseline Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, has shared the story behind her unique stage name, revealing it was inspired by her love for liquor and her real name.

Speaking in a podcast with VJ Adams, Liquorose said she chose the name in December 2012, and it has since become a household identity.

READ ALSO:

“I picked Liquorose on December 31st, 2012. I like liquor, and my name is Rosaline as well. I am a very shy person too. My mum says in her language ‘Alcohol is never shy’”, she said.

She added that she values her family life and misses home, despite her busy schedule. “I don’t go home often; it’s bad. I miss my home, I miss my bed.

We are very close in my family, and we know how to make each other laugh. We have stories we tell each other. I miss that. The last time I was in the hood was last year because I do this charity stuff every December. That was the last time, and it’s bad”, she said.

The actress also shared her future plans, including her desire for a large family.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the former BBNaija housemate said she wants nine kids.