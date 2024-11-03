BBNaija: Leo Dasilva Criticizes Believers Who Call Pastors ‘Daddy, Spiritual Father’

Share

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Leo DaSilva has openly criticized Christians who referred to their pastors with titles like “Daddy,” “Spiritual father” “My father in the lord” and the likes.

Taking to his X page on Saturday, Leo expressed concern, questioning the need for such intimate labels for religious leaders over such expressions, calling them a “Red flag.”

He wrote, “My Daddy, ‘My Spiritual Daddy,’ ‘my father in the Lord’ to described your pastor is a red flag,”

In a follow-up post, Leo clarified that his two-year journey through theology school was a personal pursuit to understand scripture more deeply.

He stressed that a genuine love for God should inspire individuals to seek knowledge independently, rather than relying on others for their faith.

He added: “I went to theology school for 2 years, not because I want to become a pastor but to understand the word of God even more.

“If you claim to love God, you will try to learn about God yourself. It’s like saying you love someone you don’t even know. Don’t be a sheep to everything,”

Leo’s remarks have sparked mixed reactions, with some fans applauding his stance on independent faith exploration, while others defend the affectionate titles as an expression of respect.

Reaction trailing this posts;

Ubonge1105 opined: “Once you’re too religious, we will definitely have problem. I’m not telling you disrespect your pastor. But daddy bawo nah. I remember when Lesekese came to our hood newly, as omo adugbon. We started going there, we was told to address him as daddy. I said my daddy is at home. .”

jesse_siri said: “Paul always referred to Timothy as his begotten in the Lord (son in the lord). Paul was Timothy’s spiritual daddy.”

Ivy Victor reacted: “African moms are used to this. Nna mhen una no get papa? Are y’all orphans?”

Soft Miracle Diva noted: “But you can call your traditional ruler, His Royal Highness, but when I call Papa Jerry Eze my father, it is a problem. Stop it, Leo.”

Richard Adubi penned: “Give honor to who honor is due.”

