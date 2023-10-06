BBNaija: Kess’ Wife Once Accuse Me Of Having Affair With His Husband – Phyna (Video)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor, better known as Phyna, has disclosed that her colleague Kess’ wife, Della Morales, had once accused her of sleeping with his husband.

The 27-year-old reality TV star made this disclosure during her Instagram live session on her page.

With videos making rounds on the internet, Phyna claimed that she had talked with Kess’ wife, and she said she was going to publicly accuse her of an affair with her husband.

READ ALSO:

According to Phyna, “Della is accusing everybody, she even accused me. We were talking and she said she is going to put it out there that I had an affair with Kess, and she said I shouldn’t say anything,”

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Della Morales had taken to her page to call out Kess for allegedly cheating on her with his colleague, Christy O, a former BBNaija housemate.

Watch Video Below: