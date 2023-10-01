BBNaija: Kess’ Wife Accuses Husband Of Having Affair With Christy O

The wife of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality star, Kess has accused her husband of domestic violence as she also alleged him of sleeping with his colleague, Christy O.

Kess’ wife disclosed this in a leaked WhatsApp screenshot, saying her husband has been sharing a room with Christy O and has been intimate while married to her.

According to her, the two are pretending to be roommates meanwhile Christy O is the sidechic of her husband.

She also mentioned how Kess sponsored the extravagant lifestyle of Christy O with the money she sent to him.

The wife also alleges that the reality star, Christy O has been having an affair with her neighbour aside from her husband Kess just to support her lavish lifestyle.

Read the threads on Twitter below: