BBNaija: It’s Better To Cry In Keke Napep Than Bentley – Angel

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Angel Smith has sparked reactions online as she explains the reason why it’s better to cry in a Keke Napep than a Bentley.

Her statement is relatable to a comment often said, it’s better to cry in a Bentley (or any other luxury car) than in a Keke (or any cheap ride).

However, Angel disapproves of this saying as she gives her own different view, saying people should be satisfied with crying in whatever they have even if it’s in a Keke Napep.

She explained that there are certain tears that a person can cry in a Bentley that would be worse than that of a person who is crying within relative comfort.

Reacting, natasha_blessing_rasaq penned: “See people need to realize that money doesn’t bring happiness it only excites us, true happiness comes from within, you will be surprised that so many wealthy people are not happy in real life, so if you are broke now and you are praying for God to bless you with wealth, make sure you’re already happy before the wealth comes, money doesn’t brings happiness to you, rather it brings more problems, some of the problems money cannot solve, | pray God bless every one of us here with our heart desires”

kv_by_kelvin said: “Considering that crying will happen in the Keke why will | not choose a comfortable place to cry? Why not? Bentley I cry… Keke I cry.. and you want me to choose Keke to cry inside heat where my tears will not dry on time sweat will mix with my tears wrong na! O wrong !”

mr_aondona_ said: “Broke girls go think say na hate speech”

speakerrrr_, wrote: “Omo. Tears no get house oh. You fit cry inside wheelbarrow sef”

mirian_okudah said: “That’s why Adekunle said “money no Dey bring happiness o, na when I get the money I realize, but I no be hypocrite, I Dey pray to make you get your own too”

