BBNaija: It Amusing When All-Stars Housemates Fight – Don Jazzy

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mavin Record, Don Jazzy has said that he finds the fight between the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemates so hilarious because of the changes in their manner of speaking.

The renowned music producer made this known in a post via his verified Twitter page while highlighting that the housemates’ style of speaking suddenly changes whenever they’re having a fight.

According to him, he finds it amusing how they switch unintentionally from speaking fluent English with foreign accents to street lingo during physical confrontations, saying that really leaves him laughing.

He wrote: “Big brother Naija fights are always funny to me. Especially when they switch from speaking fune to pidgin. Osheeey Street.”

