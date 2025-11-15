The mother of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 winner, Imisi Ayanwale, better known as Imisi, has called on his daughter to respond to the online allegations suggesting she expelled her from their home at the age of 12 or concealed any incident of sexual abuse.

In a detailed statement shared on her social media handle, the mother urged Imisi to come forward and address the claims directly.

Recall that Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Imisi’s mother denied all of the allegations that she was neglected and evicted from the house by her mom.

Addressing the controversy, the mother explained that she became aware of the allegations after overhearing two women discussing a TikTok video in which she was accused of abandoning Imisi and exposing her to harm at a young age.

She strongly denied the accusations, insisting she never sent her daughter away nor had any knowledge of the abuse claims being circulated online.

According to her, even her own mother and younger sister were unaware of any such incident.

She added that she had attempted to reach out to Imisi, especially after the Big Brother spotlight brought renewed attention to her daughter, but was not given the opportunity to speak with her.

She appealed to Imisi to address the public directly and clarify the situation.

The mother also dismissed claims that she pressured Imisi for money. She disclosed that the only financial support she has ever received from her daughter was ₦50,000, emphasising that she has never requested additional funds because she is financially stable.

Recounting her role in Imisi’s life, she highlighted that she supported her daughter throughout her pregnancy, breastfed her grandchild, and maintained regular contact.

She explained that during periods when Imisi lived with her own mother, it was at the grandmother’s request, not because she forced her out.

“For those insisting I chased her out or demanded money, please ask Imisi directly,” she stated.

The mother’s response comes amid rising speculation on social media about the strained relationship between her and her daughter. She concluded by reaffirming her commitment, saying she has always acted out of love and care as a mother.