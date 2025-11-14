The mother of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 winner, Imisi Ayanwale, has addressed the news report circulating on social media that she abandoned her daughter before her rise to fame.

Speaking in a viral video, Imisi’s mother, who thanked Nigerians for their support while clarifying her current living situation, explained that she has been staying with her younger sister in Ajah and suggested that certain individuals had discouraged her from being involved in her daughter’s life.

According to her, she was unaware of Imisi’s participation in the reality TV show until the day of her final exit from the Big Brother house.

She added that she received information late in the day that Imisi would be leaving the house, insisting she had not been informed earlier.

“I’m grateful to God and to Nigerians,” she said. “I’ve been staying with my younger sister in Ajah. Some people didn’t want me around, but others accepted me, clothed me, and fed me. I’ve been peaceful.”

“I wasn’t told until about 4 p.m. to get dressed because Imisi would be leaving the house that day,” she explained.

Responding to accusations that she had neglected her daughter, she said she chose to remain silent to avoid escalating tensions. She urged the public to refrain from fueling conflict and instead promote unity.

“Let’s stop tearing one another down. Let love lead instead of hate,” she added.

The controversy follows Imisi Ayanwale’s recent win on the popular reality TV show, a victory that sparked renewed attention on her personal background and family relationships.