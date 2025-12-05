The winner of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10, Imisi Ayanwale, will on Friday, December 5, receive a heroic welcome as she returns to her hometown in Ebute Metta, Lagos State.

Imisi, who clinched the N150 million grand prize on October 5, 2025, has continued to dominate public attention since her victory.

The 23-year-old actress is putting together a grand homecoming celebration and has invited several notable entertainment figures, including Bolaji Ogunmola, Wanni and Handi, Peller, Kolawole Ajeyemi, Spyro, Samuel Banks, DJ YK Mule, Cute Abiola, Kemity, as well as fellow housemates.

She wrote on Instagram, “From the screens to the streets, I’m bringing the love right back where my journey began.

“Ebute Metta, this homecoming is for every single person who believed in me. This is for all the dreamers.” Ayanwale’s win was marked by her authenticity, resilience, and strong connection with fans, securing 42.8% of the total votes.