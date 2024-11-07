BBNaija: I’ll Only Be Loved When I Die – Angel

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Angel Smith has taken to her social media page to share a cryptic post about finding true love.

Her post comes hours after Soma’s ex-girlfriend, Hilda Dirisu, came out to accuse him of physically abusing her and attempting to rekindle their relationship despite being involved with Angel.

Also, Angel’s relationship with her colleague, Soma, might have hit the rocks, as they have unfollowed each other on Instagram. Angel further insinuated that she has been unlucky with love.

According to her, she has accepted that she won’t be loved in her lifetime.

Angel wrote via her X page; “It is Angel always, I have already accepted that the only time I will be loved is when I actually die.”

