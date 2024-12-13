BBNaija: I’ll Be Getting Married Soon – Angel

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Angel Smith, has announced she will be getting married soon.

This is coming weeks after her rumoured breakup with her BBNaija boyfriend, Soma.

New Telegraph recalls that Angel and Soma unfollowed each other on Instagram a few weeks ago after Soma’s ex-girlfriend, Hilda Dirisu, came out to accuse him of physically abusing her and attempting to rekindle their relationship despite being involved with Angel.

Amid the drama, Angel who took to her X handle on Thursday said, “I will soon get married o, I jus say make I come tell una.”

However, she did not reveal the identity of her potential husband or provide any updates on her relationship with Soma.

Angel’s revelation is coming barely a few months after BBNaija All-Stars winner, Ilebaye, announced in a viral video with Angel that she and Soma will be getting married in January next year.

