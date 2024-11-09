BBNaija: Ilebaye Calls Out Colleague, Khalid Over Alleged Debt

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 8 “All Stars winner, Ilebaye Odiniya, better known as Genz baddie has called out her colleague, Khalid, over alleged non-payment of debt.

Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, November 9, Ilebaye alleged that Khalid has been owing her for eleven months and didn’t bother to reach out to her throughout the period.

She lamented that she had been patient with him but he took her kindness for weakness.

Ilebaye, however, urged Khalid to pay back her money, warning that she had run out of patience.

She wrote, “@Khalid You have been owing me money for 11 months, your wicked self hasn’t called me to beg me and all to give you time. [I] have been patient with you, didn’t call you.

But since you’ve taken my kindness for weakness pay me my money!

“You’re a wicked heartless human being! Pay me my money Khalid. My patience is over. Since you like it this way.”

