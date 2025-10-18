BBNaija: I’d Have Enrolled My Mum In Adult Education If I Won The Prize Money – Kulture

Unekwuojo Godswill Ameh better known as Kulture is one of the vibrant housemates in the just concluded Big Brother Naija 10/10 season. The 27-year-old from Kogi State is a drummer, fashion designer, and interior decorator known for his strong personality. Kulture entered into the competition to represent his community, change stereotypes, and use the platform to achieve success. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Kulture opened up about his time in Biggie’s house, plans if he had won the prize money, relationship with Imisi among other.

You spent quite a remarkable number of weeks in the house. How would you describe your journey in total?

I would say my journey in the house had been that of improvement, development, entertaining, and fun.

For so many of the housemates, they went prepared with ideas, did you by any chance go into the house with a strategy?

For me as a person, I never went into the house with any strategy of any kind; I was just true to myself. A lot of people felt the way I behave in the house was strategic but that was just me.

Also, it was my first time auditioning for the biggest reality show in Nigeria, so I told myself If I made the selection, I would live and enjoy every bit of my stay in the house and I did deliver on that.

There was a sudden alliance between you and Imisi that we never saw coming; how did that happen?

Ah! Jehovah! Jehovah! You see, the first two weeks in Biggie’s house, I didn’t like Imisi at all because she was acting weird and I had this perception that she was doing too much but along the line when I heard her story and personal struggle I was amazed.

For instance, there was a particular wager task we did where she sang a song and the wager required that each group write down their story to sing, so when she was sleeping, I picked up her paper and I read it and I was like this girl has gone through a lot and ever since that moment I became close to her.

Then again, a lot of people in the house felt she was the female version of trenches and I was the male version, so we held to that.

You came up with the accolade ‘Ijoba 606’ for Imisi and it became a trending word used by fans up till date, how did you come up with the name?

I didn’t know that name will go far. I just said it to her jokingly because there was a particular head of house game that we were all participating in and she ended her task at 6 minutes 06 seconds and I was teasing her that every other housemate finished at most 3minutes but when it got to her turn it was 606 and everyone started laughing.

For me it was a just a normal banter to make her happy because there was a moment in the house where she felt neglected and lonely and cried. There was a time during the pool parties and Saturday rave, she would be like ‘Kulture oya hype me’, and anytime I did that she was always happy, and I am glad I was part of those who made the house memorable for her.

A lot of people are of the opinion that because of the dynamics of the show, people want to play the trenches story part to get votes; do you think contestants usually do that or they are being their real self?

Truth be told, I can only speak for myself; I’m a 100 percent Trenches kid. I’m from Ajegunle, boundary to be precise. So, I came in here, I lived my life.

Some people might see the negative side, while some people might see the positive side. ‘If you reach your turn, sell yourself.’ If you feel like I’m going to say you come from Ireland, don’t represent your- self. Now, you know, if I reach my turn, I do my thing.

What perception of Imisi did you get immediately you were out of the show?

God! I was amazed by the massive love she had outside which I was not aware of while in the house because at every point of Sunday eviction, Imisi was always scared that she might be evicted. Imisi is a caring and cheerful person, the winner you are seeing now character wise is the same as the person that was in the house.

When I was evicted and asked what could be the shocking thing Imisi could do and I told them I won’t be surprised if she wore her popular lemon crocs on the finale and she did. One thing I love about Imisi personality is the fact that you could never predict her next move while she was in the house.

If she likes you, she will go all out for you and if it’s the other way round, you will receive it in full. She underestimated herself because she was tagged uneducated Yoruba girl; some even said she does not fit into their class outside the house. I was glad she won because while she was inside the house, Imisi did not know how big she was outside because I was seeing her fanbase and supporters when I was evicted.

What is next for Kulture?

Right now, the focus is still on Big Brother, you see. I can’t say what I will do. I am living in the moment. I can’t say I will come up with something and my fans will be waiting for it and it will be like I lied. And I can’t lie. Step by step. Me and my manager are planning some things.

If you had won the show, what would you do with the prize money?

Wow, If I had won the show, my first encouragement, the first pillar, the first structure of me coming, getting in here is my mum and half of the prize money would have been spent on her. The first major step would have been me taking my mother to the hospital for proper evaluation from head to toe because even if the hospital will take 70 percent of the prize money to certify my mother fit, I will gladly spend it without excitation.

After that I will enroll her in adult education because she sacrificed her career for us, for me and my brother. So definitely her health, education and getting an apartment would have been the highlight of the prize money if I had won.

Who is Kulture outside Big Brother Naija?

Kulture is an Ajegunle boy. Culture is a fashion designer. Culture is an interior decor person. Culture is Jack of all trades, master of so many things because they call me the plug. I have someone who stays in Abuja whenever he comes to Lagos, he pays me to follow him around to show him around Lagos.

That one self na job because I know almost everything. So, for me If I have things or connect that people need; my job is to plug them together then you give me my own 10 percent cut.

So, what influences your decision in life and your every day life?

Well, obviously, I’m a public figure right now, but before then, I want to live a life where I can make positive impact in the life of others. Just like my name, I am a cultured child because whatever I do, I don’t bring it to my house.

Because my mum tends to have BP. So, I tend to do my thing outside, clean the shit and look good. So, one of my greatest life in- fluences is my mother.