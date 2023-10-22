BBNaija: I Won’t Reject Groovy’s Love Because Of Age Difference – Uriel

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Uriel Oputa has disclosed that she would not reject any form of love from her younger colleague, Groovy, despite their age difference.

It’s worth noting that Uriel and Groovy were caught recently in a car locking lips and having quality cosy time together which sparked relationship rumours.

Many berated Uriel who is 34-year-old for dating a younger man, Groovy, 29.

Reacting to the allegations, Uriel took to her Instagram story to respond to critics, noting that she would not reject love because of her age.

She wrote; “I’m Nigerian British. I will never reject love because of my age.

“I deserve happiness. I won’t reject a caring man because I’m 5 years older.

“Pls use Stan Eze and Blessing as a perfect example.

“You won’t steal my happiness. Never!

“You guys really think I owe you explanations.

“Ok.. Boy meets single girl, single girl meets a caring guy who loves her cooking.

“Single girl feels protected. Single guy loves single girl’s heart and funny personality.

“Single guy and girl didn’t think it was a crime to fall for another single person.

“The End.”

Groovy reacted to her post by tagging her on his Instagram story with a love emoji.

