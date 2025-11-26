Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Roseline Omokhoa Afije, popularly known as Liquorose, has shared her vision for family life, revealing ambitions that reflect her personal growth and openness.

In an interview on the Off the Top podcast with VJ Adams, the BBNaija reality TV star said, “I want nine kids,” surprising fans with her candidness about her future plans.

The conversation went beyond her public persona, offering fans a rare glimpse into her private life, her plans, and the next chapter of her career.

During the podcast, Liquorose reflected on her evolving views on marriage, maintaining that as a young woman, she imagined a quiet, private wedding.

READ ALSO:

“Growing up, I used to be that girl who could get married, and nobody would know.

“At one point, I thought… I want a two-week wedding. I want something loud because it’s going to be a lot. Liquorose is taken! Officially. I have to do that,” the 30-year-old actress admitted.

Her celebration plans are carefully thought out, as she revealed she wants to mark the end of singlehood with several days of festivities.

“I have to party for like five days before the wedding. Party as a single girl, just have fun. I want something loud,” she explained.

She also emphasised the importance of a private moment reserved just for her and her partner.

“But I would have one celebration for myself that nobody will even have to see. It would just be me and whoever the person would be. Just me and me,” she added.