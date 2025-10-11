Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season Six housemate, Ikechukwu Okonkwo, popularly known as Cross, has revealed that he once saw his fiancée in a dream before they met in person.

The reality TV star made this known while reeling out the qualities that made him realise his fiancée was the one he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Beats, Cross stated that he met his fiancée in church, a fact he considers one of the most important qualities that drew him to her.

He said, “I love the fact that she’s very sweet, calm, and calculated. She has a very big heart and loves God deeply. She can pray and fast, and that’s a quality I’ve always wanted in a woman.

“I know that if anything were to happen to me, God forbid, she would look after my home and family. She’s just like my mum: a capable woman who knows how to take care of me. And she’s beautiful, both inside and out.

“She also listens. I remember telling her two years ago to go into tech, and today, she’s doing really well in that field. I met her in church in Abuja. She was standing outside after service, waiting for her sisters and cousins.

I was in the car with my sister and a friend, and I pointed her out, saying, ‘Look at that tall girl, she’s so beautiful.’ My friend asked if I liked her and told me to go say hi. So, that shy boy went over to greet her, and here we are today. We exchanged pleasantries and numbers.”

Cross added that he believes his relationship is divinely orchestrated. “When I was younger, I had a dream about my future. I saw myself at the ages of 40, 50, and 60.

In that dream, I also saw the woman I would marry. She was tall, beautiful, and light-skinned. I didn’t clearly see her face, but my fiancée embodies all her features. Over the years, I’ve dated other women, but none of them gave me that same energy or calmness. When I met her, my spirit felt at peace.

“And when I had that encounter with God last year, I also saw her spirit in heaven, and she winked at me. That’s how I knew she was the one. It’s something God has ordained. It’s all about timing.”

Speaking further about his past relationships, Cross admitted that they often failed due to a lack of patience, communication, and spiritual grounding.

He said, “I learnt a lot from my past relationships; patience being the most important lesson, and communication too. Back then, communication was difficult, and that made things worse. Now, I understand how crucial it is. I have also learnt to set boundaries, because when you do, you avoid disrespect, both ways.

“At that time, I didn’t understand the principles of God like I do now. There are things I can and cannot do anymore. The most important thing is that I’m now in a relationship where God is at the centre, and that makes everything more peaceful.”