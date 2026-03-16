BBNaija: I Never Wanted To Have Children – Queen

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate Queen Mercy Atang has opened up on her fears, saying she was once scared of going through childbirth.

In a Mother’s Day message on her social media page, Queen Atang said the idea of childbirth terrified her, but now she is grateful to God for the experience.

Queen Mercy emphasised that motherhood has made her more focused, resilient, and motivated to build a future for her child.

According to her, she’s committed to being the best parent she can be, despite the challenges of motherhood.

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“Motherhood has been such an incredible journey. Funny enough, years ago, I used to say I never wanted to give birth because I was so scared. Now, when I think about it, I just laugh at myself. Life really has a way of changing your mind.

“Today, all I want is to be the best mother I can be. Motherhood has made me more focused, more resilient, and more motivated to work hard and build a future my kids will be proud of.

Even on the days when I’m tired and running on little sleep, the love makes it all worth it. Thank you, God, for this beautiful experience. I’m forever grateful.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers around the world. Take your flowers mommies, you deserve them and so much more.

“May God continue to bless us with wisdom, strength, patience (because we definitely need it), and the grace to keep being the amazing mothers our children need”, she wrote.