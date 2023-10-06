BBNaija House Is a Prison, Says Seyi Awolowo

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Seyi Awolowo has described the reality show as a different kind of prison with extreme conditions. Awolowo spoke about his experience inside BBNaija house in a recent interview with Toke Makinwa, the media personality.

The reality star also revisited his controversial comment about bank- rolling his son to enable him to have sexual intercourse with pre-arranged girls. “I did not know when it came out of my mouth. I think I was in a rant at that point in time. The house had gotten to one side of my brain that I did not expect.

You do not want to know (what it is like). It is a different kind of prison. You know when you agree to some extreme conditions, you tend to underestimate that sentence’s extreme conditions. And I think I was at my own breaking point at that point in time,” he said. “I was in a rant from point A to point B but anytime I ask for the clip. Like I said already I still do apologise.

The factors that made me go into that mindset at that point in time are not being considered. The stressors are not being considered and I can- not blame anybody for not noticing it or not wanting to see it. “But then again, there were some things that put me in that frame of mind. And regrettably, it is not exactly nice neither is it healthy.

It is rather negative and toxic. Being around a lot of negative energy, you tend to most likely mop it up.” Awolowo would later tender an apology over the remark many described as “misogynistic”.