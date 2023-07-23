BBNaija: High Expectations As All-Stars Edition Premiers Today

Fans of the long-awaited reality TV show, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) are in top gear as they eagerly await the premier of the year’s edition tagged “All-Stars” Edition.

New Telegraph reports that BBNaija is the most watched controversial reality TV show in Nigeria and it is scheduled to return to the screen today 23rd of July.

The show which promises to be exciting and mouthwatering will be rounding up another 70 days of fun, unpredictable twists and turns, exciting and engaging tasks, and many more.

However, the edition would be featuring some participants in the previous seasons of which fans would be expecting to see the regular head of house challenge, the arena games, the famous pool and grill party, the Saturday night raves, as well as their favourite ‘Ninjas’ running various errands for Big Brother, including making mischief and playing pranks on housemates.

Although, on Friday, July 14th, the show organizers confirmed in a press conference that this season will feature carefully selected housemates and fans’ favourites from previous editions of the show – See Gobe, Double Wahala, Pepper Dem, Lockdown, Shine Ya Eye, and Level Up.

However, this has never been done in the history of BBNaija reality Tv, as this would be it’s first and also fans will again watch some of their favourite housemates from previous editions as they come back into the house with another chance at earning the number one spot in the game of wit, strategy and character.

The Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria Limited, Dr. Busola Tejumola said, “It has been seven years of engaging our viewers, the industry and the fans. This is the biggest show in Africa and once Big Brother is on, the majority tune in. Fans should watch out for new versions of the housemates they used to know,”

“We appreciate MoniePoint Nigeria for joining us as lead sponsors of this promising season and partnering with us to pier the dreams of the talent who will thrill us this season with beautiful performances as we get reintroduced to fans’ favourite housemates.”

Speaking further, “Of Course, fans can expect to get up close and personal with the housemates through their diary room sessions,”

The All Star season 8th edition prize has been marked up from last year’s N100 million as the winner of this 8th edition will walk away with a grand prize of cash and other materials worth N120 million.

The show’s regular host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu comes back as the reality show anchor for the BBNaija All-Star Edition.

Speaking on what fans should expect, Obi-Uchendu listed “fun, drama and all the razzmatazz that comes with a reality show”.

He said, “These contestants can’t be coming for a show like this without a strategy; it’s N120m we are talking about right here. So, stay glued to your BBNaija channels and catch all the excitement that comes with this show. As I will say, you can’t just know what will happen,”

The show will premiere at 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (Channel 151), Africa Magic Urban (Channel 153), and Africa Magic Family (Channel 154) on Sunday, July 23. It will continue to air for 10 weeks on the 24-hour Big Brother dedicated Channels, Dstv Channel 198 and Gotv Channel 49, while the grand finale will be on October 1, 2023.