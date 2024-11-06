BBNaija: Hermes Iyele Losses Mum

Share

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 housemate, Hermes Iyele, has announced the death of his mother, Isioma Iyele.

New Telegraph reports that the reality TV star made this known in a post via his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Announcing the sad news, Hermes pleaded with fans for financial support, noting that he lacked the mental capacity and finances to handle the situation.

He wrote, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I’d like to make public the passing of my beloved mum ISIOMA PHEBIAN IYELE on the 5th of November 2024.

“I’m doing this so I can properly start my grief and also because I currently lack the strength or capacity(mentally and finance-wise) to handle this situation. Pls pray for my siblings and I. Pls support us in all the ways you can.

“I’m currently on a work trip and got the news in transit, I’m trying as much as I can to function in the regard of duty that has brought me here whilst trying to do my part of what needs to be done to see this tragedy through, so pls be patient with me as I won’t be able to respond to calls and texts for the time being. We will start the burial process as soon as I’m back.

“Love and light always.”

