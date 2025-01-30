New Telegraph

January 30, 2025
BBNaija: Frodd Welcomes Second Child In Canada

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd and his wife welcome their second child, a baby girl, in Canada.

Frodd who took to his Instagram page to share the good news with his fans and followers expressed his excitement over his daughter’s arrival, noting that he now a girls’ dad.

READ ALSO:

In the photo he shared on his page, it could be seen as the moment captured him carrying their two daughters while at their Canadian home.

He also thanked his wife for giving him another child.

Sharing the photo, he wrote: “Double the love, double the joy—officially a #GirlDad times two! My heart is so full! #Blessed #DadOfGirls”

Netizens have taken to the comment section to congratulate the couple on the successful delivery of their daughter.

See the post below:

