New Telegraph

December 22, 2024
BBNaija: Finally, Beauty Tukura Confirms Break Up With Neo

Finally, Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Beauty Tukura has confirmed her break up with colleague, Neo Akpofure.

Sunday Telegraph reports that Beauty made this known weeks after unfollowing each other on Instagram.

Speaking in a red carpet interview, she shed light on her current relationship status.

While addressing her relationship status, the reality star emphasized the importance of faith, security, and support.

The interviewer asked; “Are you in a relationship?”

In response, she said, “It is complicated and I’m not seeing anybody. I love a God fearing man who can make me feel secure, encourage me and support me to fly.”

