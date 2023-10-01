BBNaija Finalist: Adekunle, Cee-C Evicted From All-Stars Show

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars finalists, Cee-C and Adekunle have been evicted from the ongoing season 8 reality TV show.
It would be recalled that Soma, Angel, and Venita were evicted from the All-Stars show last Sunday, September 24, leaving a total number of six housemates, Cee-C, Mercy, Ilebaye, Cross, Adekunle, and Per to battle for the N120 million grand prize.
Adekunle and Cee-C were, however, evicted from the All-Stars show making them the third and fourth housemates out of the six finalists to be evicted.
Adekunle’s eviction was announced by the show host, Ebuka a few minutes after Pere was evicted on Sunday, October 1st.
While Cee-C’s eviction came a few minutes after Adekunle was evicted from the show.
However, Cee-C looked surprised or rather shocked when Ebuka announced her eviction, she was heard saying “Darm it”, leaving only two housemates, Ilebaye and Mercy to compete for the N 120 million grand prizes.