In a night filled with suspense, emotion, and unexpected twists, Koyin’s journey in Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 came to an end, leaving fans stunned across social media.

The grand finale, which has kept millions of viewers glued to their screens, took a dramatic turn when Koyin was announced as the latest housemate to be evicted, narrowly missing out on a spot in the Top 2.

For many fans, Koyin’s exit was nothing short of shocking, because throughout the season, he had built a strong reputation for his confidence, leadership, and charm, often being regarded as one of the most consistent housemates.

Social media polls and fan discussions had long predicted that Koyin and Imisi would make it to the final two, making his eviction a major upset in what has become one of the most unpredictable finales in BBNaija history.

Sunday Telegraph had earlier reported that the tension had already been high as Sultana and Kola were evicted from the show, narrowing the race to the remaining top three contenders.

Their exits, though emotional, set the stage for what many thought would be a final showdown between Imisi and Koyin, a battle of fan favourites who had dominated conversations all season long.

However, the announcement of Koyin’s eviction moments before the final reveal left both the studio audience and fans online in disbelief.

Many tweeps described it as one of the most dramatic moments of the night, with thousands flooding social media platforms to express their shock, admiration, and support for the star contestant.

Despite falling short of the Top 2, Koyin leaves the show as one of the standout personalities of the season.

His wit, strength, and authenticity earned him a loyal fan base, and she remains a key part of what fans are already calling one of the most exciting BBNaija seasons ever. The top two housemates left on the BB Naija Season 10 are Imisi and Dede.