BBNaija Finale: Kaybobo, Isabella, Mensan, Jason Jae Evicted In Dramatic Twist

The highly anticipated Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10 Grand Finale began with drama and suspense as Kaybobo, Isabella, Mensan, and Jason Jae became the first four housemates to be evicted from the reality TV show.

The evening opened with a spectacular performance from Afrobeats star, Adekunle Gold, who set the tone for an unforgettable conclusion to a season packed with twists, emotions, and entertainment.

However, shortly after Adekunle Gold’s performance and excitement, Big Brother delivered the shocking news that immediately changed the mood in the house.

Fans watched in anticipation as the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, revealed the first batch of evicted housemates.

Kaybobo, known for his humour and lively energy; Isabella, admired for her grace and calm composure; Mensan, the intelligent strategist; and Jason Jae, the creative performer, all said their goodbyes as they exited the Big Brother house for the final time.

The evictions came as a surprise to many viewers, especially since all four housemates had developed strong fan bases and were considered top contenders for the grand prize.

Social media immediately erupted with reactions, with many fans expressing mixed emotions, some celebrating their favourites for making it this far, while others voiced disappointment over the unexpected results.

Despite their exits, the evicted housemates shared words of gratitude to Big Brother, their fans, and fellow contestants for an unforgettable experience.

Each reflected on the life-changing journey that pushed their limits, taught them resilience, and brought them closer to their dreams.

As the night continues, tension remains high among the remaining finalists, with millions of viewers eager to find out who will be crowned the BBNaija Season 10 winner.

With electrifying performances, celebrity appearances, and emotional moments, this finale is already being described as one of the most thrilling in the show’s history.