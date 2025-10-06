It was an emotional night of celebration mixed with suspense as Precious Ashiogwu, popularly known as Dede on Sunday night, emerged as the first runner-up of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 10, finishing just behind Imisi, who claimed the ₦150 million grand prize.

The Sunday night live finale, hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, kept viewers on edge as the top two finalists stood side by side, awaiting the announcement that would change their lives forever.

Although she narrowly missed the top spot, Dede’s journey throughout the season won the admiration of millions of viewers.

From the first week, the 23-year-old established herself as one of the most emotionally intelligent and grounded housemates, known for her empathy, strategic thinking, and ability to maintain composure under pressure.

Her balanced mix of strength and warmth quickly made her fans’ favourite, earning her a loyal following known as Team Dede.

Following the finale, social media platforms were flooded with support as fans celebrated her resilience and authenticity in the just-concluded BBNaija Reality TV show.

One fan on Instagram commented, “Dede proved today that women are as strong, strategic, and inspiring as any contestant that has graced the BBNaija stage.”

Similarly, clips shared on Facebook showed Dede expressing her gratitude for making it to the final stage, calling the experience “unbelievable and amazing.”

Throughout the show, Dede’s journey stood out not just for her gameplay but also for the deeper conversations she inspired about women’s strength and emotional intelligence.

Her calm leadership during group tasks, her ability to handle criticism gracefully, and her positive energy during tense moments made her a role model for many viewers.

Though Imisi ultimately walked away with the grand prize, Dede’s impact remains undeniable. Many entertainment analysts and fans believe that her popularity and charisma will open up new opportunities in acting, brand endorsements, and media appearances.

As the curtains fall on Big Brother Naija Season 10, Dede exits the house not just as the runner-up but as a symbol of perseverance, grace, and authenticity, qualities that have earned her a lasting place in the hearts of fans across Nigeria and beyond.