It was also revealed that the car is electric when Faith could be seen asking, “Is it charged…how do I know the battery level?” before spotting the display showing the battery status, visibly excited about his new ride.

The news comes after fans and critics doubted he would receive the prize, citing that the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10, Imisi, received her car just days after the show ended.

Social media fans of Faith, who call themselves “Faithful,” celebrated his latest win, dismissing the doubts and criticism that had trailed him.

One fan, #chachajoe, wrote that despite criticism over Faith referring to the Innoson car as “lil,” he has now officially received it, adding, “I am so happy for him. Congratulations #faith_adewale_.”

Another fan, #chiomachin96837, cheered: “Yes, it’s a ‘lil’ car! We have collected it thanks to your dad’s influence! My baby, we will keep congratulating you—body dey sweet me ooo!”

#TheBull113 also weighed in, pointing out the futility of the online backlash: “Even after all the reports, they still gave him the car. What did the criticism achieve? All the hatred was useless. By now, everyone should know.”

Faith’s collection of the N38 million Innoson car confirms that winners retain the prizes they earned before exiting the Big Brother Naija house, despite debates and criticisms on social media.