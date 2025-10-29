New Telegraph

October 29, 2025
BBNaija: Faith Gets Innoson’s Car Prize Despite Disqualification

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Faith Adewale, known mononymously as Faith, has received his brand-new Innoson electric car worth N38 million despite being disqualified from the reality TV show.

New Telegraph reports that Faith won the car in a task before his exit from the show on October 2, 2025, after a clash with fellow housemate Sultana.

The show’s organisers confirmed that Faith would retain the car since he earned it before his disqualification.

