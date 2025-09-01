BBNAIJA: Faith Crowned ‘Most Influential’ Housemate

Big Brother Naija housemate Faith has been crowned the “Most Influential Player” of the week by his fellow contestants.

This recognition came after Big Brother ‘Biggie’ introduced a new twist where housemates voted for the contestant who brought the most energy, effort, and entertainment to the house. The voting criteria included contributions to tasks, house chores, workout dedication, competitiveness, and overall entertainment value.

Faith’s win proved he’s excelled in the areas, impressing his peers with his skills and attitude. This new twist added a strategic layer to the game, as housemates must balance individual goals with being seen as influential.