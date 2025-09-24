New Telegraph

September 24, 2025
BBNaija: Erica Opens Up On Relocation To Ghana

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Erica Nlewedim has opened up on his  plans to relocate to Ghana after a terrible Lekki flood experience.

Taking to her verified X handle on Wednesday, Erica expressed her frustration on how she almost broke down in tears with the flood affecting her car which was unable to move at some point.

She wrote, “Maybe moving to accra is not a bad idea.

“I almost cried today! flood was so high, water entered my car as i was driving, then when i got to my destination my car refused to turn on again and later when it was fixed, i spent hours in traffic  and got a flat tire”.

