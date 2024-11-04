BBNaija: Eloswag Reacts To Leaked Sextape

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 housemate, Eloswag, has reacted to his leaked sex tape.

New Telegraph gathered that the reality star mistakenly shared his bedroom with an unidentified lady on his Snapchat page around 3 a.m. on Sunday and quickly deleted it.

However, the video went viral on the internet after a controversial blogger reposted it.

Reacting to the development in a deleted post on X, Eloswag speaks on his intention to take legal action against the blog.

He wrote, “I mistakenly posted a video on my Snapchat by 3 am and deleted it immediately, guess who has the video? GISTLOVER? How? Please, can I sue? Because it doesn’t make sense.”

The reality star now joins the likes of Moyo Lawal, Tiwa Savage, Oxlade, and James Brown, among other celebrities whose sex tapes have surfaced on social media.

