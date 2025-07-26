Big Brother Naija Season 10 kicked off in grand style on Saturday night, July 26, and as expected, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made sure the spotlight found him first.

For the first launch night, the ever-dapper host stepped out in a throwback-inspired ensemble designed by ATAFO, channeling the legendary Nkem Owoh popularly known by fans as “Osuofia”.

His outfit drew direct influence from Owoh’s iconic comedic flair and classic Nollywood wardrobe.

Taking to his Instagram page, Ebuka wrote, “It’s #BBNaija launch night 1. Reimagined by ATAFO, inspired by legendary actor, comedian, and singer, Nkem Owoh the one and only Osuofia.”

The tribute didn’t go unnoticed as social media was instantly buzzing with reactions, with many applauding Ebuka’s ability to mix fashion with cultural storytelling once again proving that BBNaija’s red carpet belongs to him.

This retro moment perfectly sets the tone for what promises to be one of the most exciting BBNaija seasons yet, especially with a jaw-dropping ₦150 million up for grabs.

As the new housemates settle in, viewers are not just watching for the drama in the house they’re also keeping an eye out for Ebuka’s next big fashion slay.