BBNaija: Doyin Speaks On DNA Test’s Request From Partners

Doyinsola Davids, a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate has opined that asking for a DNA test shouldn’t cause any issue between partners, even though the request can be a painful one.

New Telegraph reports that cases of paternity fraud have been repeatedly reported online, and many netizens have called for the test to be done on every child immediately after birth.

However, with the uprising request for a DNA test mandatory after childbirth and controversy surrounding the late Nigerian singer, Mohbad’s son, Liam, many have also debated on whether asking for a DNA test from one’s partner is the right thing to do.

Speaking on the issue via Instagram page, Doyin gave her own opinion, saying it is not wrong for a partner to ask for a DNA test because of the recent surge of paternity fraud in the country.

She said; “It’s not a bad thing for your partner to request for a DNA test. If he wants to take care of a child that isn’t his, let it be his decision to do that intentionally not because he thinks he’s the father.

“The rate of paternity fraud is too high for you to think emotionally if your partner asks for a DNA test. It’s a painful request but it’s understandable.”