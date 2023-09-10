BBNaija Doyin, Houseguests Kim Oprah Evicted From All Stars Show

BBNaija All-Stars guest housemate, Kim Oprah and Doyin who is an All Stars housemate have been evicted from the ongoing reality TV show.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Whitemoney, Ilebaye, Doyin, and Venita were all up for possible eviction.

Also, it’s no news that Kim Oprah entered the house as Biggie’s guest, alongside, Lucy Edet, Omashola, and Prince, however Prince and Lucy were evicted last week Sunday live eviction show.

Kim Oprah was added to the list this Sunday night, leaving only Sholzy, who is the current Head of House (HoH) behind last.

The love triangle that developed between Pere, Cross, and Kim Oprah was one of the major plotlines of her time in the house.

Finally, Kim Oprah was evicted from the show, and after some minutes Doyin followed suit, and was evicted from the All Stars show.

However, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who remains the reality star host interviewed her immediately after her eviction, Kim Oprah was asked about her true choice between Pere and Cross, in response, she replied ‘…My eyes are on Cross’.

For Doyin, her eviction is coming same day she got a strike from Big Brother for goading and verbally abusing Pere during a heated argument between the duo after Thursday’s night party.

While Ebuka interviewed her on what’s next for her she stated that she going back to her podcast show, brand influencing, hosting and making money.