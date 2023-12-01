BBNaija: Doyin Blows Hot As She Reacts To Trolls

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Doyinsola David, better known as Doyin has slammed trolls who criticised her for her kindness.

It would be recalled that after Doyin showed support for Ilebaye, the winner of the All-Stars season some days back, netizens negative comments online, saying she doesn’t mean well for Ilebaye.

Doyin had recently sent Ilebaye a message of strength and resilience on Snapchat. But after Ilebaye posted this comment, several online users attacked Doyin, calling her obsequious.

Reacting to the criticism, Doyin lamented why her acts of kindness are frequently met with skepticism and suspicion of hidden motives.

Doyin, however, said that she prefers to recognise and return kindness without overly considering its motivations, underscoring her conviction in the simplicity of kindness.

The 26-year-old reality star who is known for being bold and outspoken voiced her frustration at being under continual scrutiny for her behaviour.

She added that whenever she helps a friend, encourages them, or just spends time with them, people tend to accuse her of being phoney or for a bad reason.

She boldly asked if Nigerians are innately bad or if they have just never known genuine compassion.

