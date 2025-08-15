On Friday, Dangote Group Plc publicly promised full medical care and compensation for Ruth Otabor, the sister of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 winner, Josephina, better known as “Phyna”, after she was seriously injured in an accident involving one of the company’s trucks.

New Telegraph reports that Phyna, in an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday evening, said the incident occurred near Auchi Polytechnic in Edo State and left her sister with one leg amputated, the other at risk, and with injuries to her head and hand.

Eyewitnesses said the incident caused heavy traffic in the area before emergency responders and security personnel arrived at the scene.

“Dear @aliko\_dangotegcon @dangotegroup, from all that has happened, you decided to rather tell the Nigerian police to remove the plate number on the truck that crushed my sister,” she wrote.

“Also, one of your managers is going to the station tomorrow. What happened to seeing my sister first? If that truck and your driver should leave that station! Na money you get, you no be God. But my God is bigger. Enough is enough, una don too show people, but you see this? Ahhhh.”

Reacting to Phyna’s outburst, the company assured that it will take full responsibility for Otabor’s welfare, promising comprehensive support and compensation.

READ MORE

The company said the move “reflects our unwavering commitment to the well-being of those affected” and assured that Mrs Otabor will receive “full support”, including “comprehensive medical care and appropriate compensation, in line with Dangote Group’s welfare policy.”

The statement reads, “Following the recent road accident in Auchi, Edo State, involving one of our trucks, which sadly resulted in injury to Mrs. Ruth Otabor, senior officials from Dangote Cement Plc, together with our Insurance team, promptly visited the scene, engaged with law enforcement authorities, and visited the victim and her family at Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Edo State.

“This action reflects our unwavering commitment to the well-being of those affected. We are ensuring full support for Mrs. Otabor, including comprehensive medical care and appropriate compensation, in line with Dangote Group’s welfare policy.

“Our thoughts remain with Mrs. Ruth Otabor and her loved ones, and we wish her a full and speedy recovery.”

The firm further stated that it is collaborating with relevant authorities to facilitate a thorough investigation into the incident, while reaffirming its dedication to safeguarding the lives of road users.