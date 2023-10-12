Media personality and On-Air Personality (OAP), Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze has slammed pastors who criticized the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show but have kept mute after Ilebaye pledged to pay N12 million as tithe.

New Telegraph had on Monday reported that the winner of the BBNaija All-Stars Season, Ilebaye Odiniya days after she received the whopping sum of N120 million grand prize.

It would be recalled that for years now, many men of God have called out the BBNaija reality show as morally wrong and corrupt, with no impact on the society.

In a new update, Daddy Freeze has dragged these same men of God for keeping quiet after the recent All-Stars winner, Ilebaye, disclosed to pay tithe from the show’s winnings.

Ilebaye was crowned champion of the 2023 Big Brother Naija All Stars Edition, receiving N120 million in prize money. She later stated that she would not touch the money until she had paid her 10% tithe.

READ ALSO:

With Ilebaye’s zeal to pay her tithe from the price money, Daddy Freeze had now questioned why none of the pastors who blasted the program stood forward to condemn her for donating money to the church from an unethical event, because not all winners will pay their tithe if given the prize money.

He concluded, “Mammon is the god most of them worship.”