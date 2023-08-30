BBNaija: Cross Reveals Cee-C Strategy To Kim Oprah

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars housemate, Cross has revealed to his friend Kim Oprah what fellow housemate Cee-C was attempting to do inside the Big Brother house.

He made this statement moments after Cee-C had a confrontation with his bestie, Pere regarding house duties.

New Telegraph earlier reported that Pere and Cee-C engaged in a heated argument over house chores, which resulted in hurling insults at one another.

READ ALSO:

Shortly after this incident, Cross told Kim Oprah that Cee-C’s strategy involved creating conflicts in the house to give the impression that the other housemates were against her.

He said, “CeeC’s strategy is to turn the entire house against her. That seems to be the new strategy in town.”

See some reactions below:

@williamz_core: “And it’s not good for her if she’s doing this for everyone to go against her na wahala for her. It won’t end well if they team up against her.”

@Oluchi451921134: “And your strategy is to turn the house against her. Be playing.”

@Allegrata3: “The house was already against CeeC. Kim, Doyin, and others plotted since Monday to get her angry, and now it’s a reality they are pretending to be innocent. At least be haters with your full chest.”

@OtavboruoOvie: “Foolish talk. She has had a quarrel with ILEBAYE and Alex and today they are talking but she wants the whole house. Yesterday angel insulted her for nothing, 1 hour time she came to apologise & Cecee waved it. Today she is quarreling with Pere and you can see support to trigger her.”

@Jaybaby75410207: “Did she tell them to gang up against her no..so they’re the stupi**d ones that are selling the narrative, not her.”

Watch the video below: