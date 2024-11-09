BBNaija: Cross Opens Up On His Encounter With Christ

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Ikechukwu Sunday Okonkwo, better known as Cross has publicly revealed how he was arrested by God.

Introducing his new found faith on social media, Cross in a post expressed his commitment to represent God’s glory and love, citing Joshua 24:15 NKJV.

He further encouraged netizens to join him in serving God.

He wrote; “I have been arrested by GOD, moving forward I belong to JESUS CHRIST who is the Savior of the world. He has called me to do his work and build his Kingdom. A lot of revivals is happening right now on Earth.

“And he wants us as his children to join his agenda. All you need to do is call upon him and truly believe that he is your Lord and Savior.

“My LIFE and CrossNation will represent his glory from today till the end of time.

“And if it seems evil to you to serve the LORD, choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve, whether the gods which your fathers served that were on the other side or the gods of the Amorites, in whose land you dwell.

“But as for me and my house, we shall serve the LORD. Joshua 24:15 NKJV.”

