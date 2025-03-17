BBNaija: Cross Launches Online Church

Share

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Christopher Ikechukwu Okonkwo, better known as Cross has stirred mixed reactions on social media after he announced the launching of his online ministry.

Cross who publicly declared his devotion to Christ in 2024, has now taken his faith to social media with a new initiative aimed at leading people to Jesus.

New Telegraph reports that the reality star has been sharing clips of his preaching on TikTok Live, where he addresses his followers, encouraging them to embrace salvation and become born again.

His messages, which focus on avoiding sin and temptation, have garnered attention from both his fans and critics.

One of the viral clips shows Cross passionately speaking about the importance of spiritual revival in today’s world, urging viewers to turn to God.

In another session, he prayed for his followers, asking that they find Jesus and experience His transformative power.

However, a netizen who came across Cross’ live broadcast at midnight shared their experience, highlighting the reality star’s fervour and dedication.

