BBNaija: Congratulations Pour On Chizzy After He Secretly Wed Newfound Love

former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up housemate, Francis Chidi, better known as Chizzy has been receiving an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and followers as he secretly got married to his newfound love.

The 29-year-old reality TV star gained prominence after participating the the Season 7 of BBNaija tagged “Level Up” edition which saw Phyna as the winner of the season.

During his time in the house, he had an intimate relationship with Doyin David, a fellow reality TV star.

After his eviction, their love affair was cut short as Doyin moved on to another available man.

In a new development, barely one year after, Chizzy has reportedly tied the knot with an unidentified lady, as seen in a video that has captured the attention of social media users.

Many who watched the clip have taken to the comment section to send their congratulations.

See some reactions below:

mammieandre2015: “Knowing what you want and going for it congratulations chizzy.”

favour_esee: “So happy for him. Make the rest dey do fine boy.”

kingmasi_: “This one kuku talk am say he wan marry.”

steph_aniee0: “And the bb9ja ladies are looking for billionaires they didn’t keep anywhere.”

petlyprints_: “Nice one. I hope your colleagues too realize it’s time.”

@ShanelSm11: “Awww I was still home that it would work btw him and doting.”

@Fancyzarah: “As it should, why waste time when you have what it takes and have seen the right person.”

@topensyy: “Doyin was feeling important not knowing that chizzy was in a serious relationship.”

@EnnyFlawless: “Wait !!! What !!! I don’t believe it. Someone should please check up on Doyin”

Watch Video Below: