BBNaija: Cindy Opens Up On Why She Might Not Survive Without A Man

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) ‘Pepper Dem’ housemate, Cindy Okafor has revealed that she rarely regrets the exit of a man from her life.

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Beats, Cindy said she has never felt disheartened by someone’s exit due to her strong feeling of independence.

According to her, the only reason she could struggle to live without a man after a breakup is if a man purchased a house for her and then opted to quit the relationship.

She said, “Perhaps if a man buys a house for me and decides to leave me, I might not be able to do without him.

“There’s no way I will say I can’t cope with a man’s exit from my life.”