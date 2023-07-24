New Telegraph

July 24, 2023
BBNaija: Christy O Reacts After Seeing Some Colleagues On ‘All Stars’ Show

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Christy O has expressed shock at seeing some of her colleagues who vowed never to return to the BBNaija show, saying that the show is toxic.

Taking to her, Twitter handle to tweet, the influencer took to her page to react after seeing the housemates of the latest edition of the show which was premiered on Sunday, featuring some of the well-known stars from the previous seasons.

Christy O expressed her shock as she said that she finds it funny how she sees the same set of people who had vowed never to return to BBNaija because of its toxicity are the same people who returned and even wore the shiniest dresses to the event.

She tweeted: “It’s funny how I’m seeing a lot of housemates that swore with their lives that they’d never go back for Big Brother.

“The show is toxic yen yen yen … but they wore the shiniest dress. Believe celebrities at your own risk. #BBNaijaAllStars”

