BBNaija: Christy O Reacts After Seeing Some Colleagues On ‘All Stars’ Show

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Christy O has expressed shock at seeing some of her colleagues who vowed never to return to the BBNaija show, saying that the show is toxic.
Christy O expressed her shock as she said that she finds it funny how she sees the same set of people who had vowed never to return to BBNaija because of its toxicity are the same people who returned and even wore the shiniest dresses to the event.
READ ALSO:
- BBNaija’s Nengi Speaks On Why She Is Not Part Of The All Stars Edition (Video).
- BBNaija All Stars: Check Out Mercy Eke’s Outfit To BBNaija House.
- BBNaija All Stars: I’m Out For Husband On The Shows – Uriel.
She tweeted: “It’s funny how I’m seeing a lot of housemates that swore with their lives that they’d never go back for Big Brother.
“The show is toxic yen yen yen … but they wore the shiniest dress. Believe celebrities at your own risk. #BBNaijaAllStars”
It’s funny how I’m seeing a lot of housemates that swore with their lives that they’d never go back for BigBrother. The show is toxic yen yen yen … but they wore the shiniest dress . Believe celebrities at your own risk . #BBNaijaAllStars
— Christy O (@iamchristyO) July 23, 2023