BBNaija: Chomzy Slammed For Posting Stepson As Her Child

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 7 reality star, Esther Chioma Ndubueze, better known as Chomzy has come under heavy criticism over a photo she took with her stepson and her child.

New Telegraph recalls that the former BBNaija housemate tied the knot with a married man who had issues in his marriage which led to separation.

However, Chomzy and her husband had a series of public saga with the child’s mother over the baby’s custody which had the influencer labelled, a husband and child snatcher.

In a recent development on social media, the reality star shared a new photo of herself with her son and stepson.

Sharing the photo, she captioned the post, “Mummy W&J ❤️.”

However, her post has garnered widespread reactions from many who had accused her of stealing the kid from his mother.

An Instagram user @Beebah wrote, “Chomzy, I know you birthed your own boy and know how much that entails, don’t you think it is only nice if u tell ur husband to return wealth to his Mum, how would u feel if dis was done to u, dat boy can never be ur son&thank God u have urs..make a mum happy and have a rethink.”

Without holding back, the reality star responded, “You’re very wicked if you want him to go to someone who doesn’t give a fuvk abt him, don’t you like that his healthy and handsome? Do you want him to suffer cuz preferred mummy doesn’t want him?”

Beebah continued, “Oh so now the Mum doesn’t want him, how rich, i hear u and it’s fine just know that WHAT GOES AROUND COMES AROUND, I am not wicked, I think u are if what u claim is a lie though. I agree he looks very healthy however watch ur back anoda woman might post ur son as her own soon.”

Others also joined in the name-calling, ridiculing Chomzy for claiming a child that’s not hers.

