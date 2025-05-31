BBNaija: Chomzy Receives House Gift From Husband

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality TV star, Chomzy, has taken to her social media page to celebrate the grand gesture she received from her husband, Rich Figo, who gifted her a house in the Lekki area of Lagos.
The proud mum of one shared the heartwarming news with fans on her Instagram page, posting stunning photos of her new home.
In a touching caption, Chomzy expressed her deep gratitude and love for her husband, describing him as a prayer answered.
She wrote, “I prayed for a good man… and God gave me one who gives me homes. How do you even top this kind of love?
“Please help me thank him properly, he truly outdid himself. I honestly have the best husband in the whole world. I love you so much, baby.”
Following this, many have taken to her comments with congratulatory messages and admiration for the couple’s love story.
“Also, her husband, Rich Figo, has now earned widespread praise for the lavish gift.