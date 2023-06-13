New Telegraph

June 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. BBNaija: Chomzy Alleged…

BBNaija: Chomzy Alleged Lover Breaks Silence

Figo, the alleged lover of former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Chomzy has broken the silence over the allegations of dating the reality TV star and physically abusing his wife.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that an Instagram vlogger, Cutie Julls accused Chomzy of having an affair with a married man called Figo.

According to the vlogger, Chomzy is behind the assault meted out on the wife of his lover.

In reacting to the claims, the alleged married lover also took to his Instagram story to clear the air concerning the issue, stating that he has divorced his wife and that any news of him currently married to her should be debunked.

According to Figo, his marriage with his wife, Precious ended last year when she left him for another man. The married lover further added that it was Chomzy who helped him heal from his broken heart.

He wrote; “#Disclaimer please ooo I am not married ooo I broke up with that girl last year and she isn’t the mother of my child thou and I just got into a new relationship recently people should f*cking mind their business anyways just for your information.

Stop dragging Chomzy that girl made me heal from heart brake when my xxx dumped me for another man/woman #mind your business and face your own family… Umu Bingo”.

Post Views: 74
Tags:

Read Previous

21 Killed As Gunmen Attack Plateau Communities

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023