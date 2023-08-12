BBNaija: Chizzy Questions Princess Over Claim Of Dating Billionaire

Former BBNaija housemate, Chizzy Francis has said that he doesn’t believe the evicted ‘All-Stars’ housemate, Princess’ claims of being in a relationship with a billionaire.

It would be recalled that Princess after his eviction from the Season 8 edition of BBNaija show tagged All-Stars revealed that the reason why she didn’t stress herself over issues while in the house was because she was dating a billionaire and didn’t want to disgrace her man.

However, while speaking in a recent episode of Glitch Africa’s, To Be Honest podcast, Chizzy who was a contestant in the BBNaija “level up” season emphasized that anyone who was truly in a relationship with a billionaire wouldn’t be in the popular show, contesting for the 120 million naira grand prize.

Chizzy said: “If you are dating a billionaire, you don’t have to come to Biggie’s house o. If you are dating a billionaire why are you coming there [reality show]?

“When Biggie send invitation [saying] ‘I want you to come [to All-Star edition]’, you were supposed to say ‘No, bro, what’s N120m?”